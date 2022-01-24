BUZZ Australia's Uniti Group jumps most in over 2-yrs on buyout approaches

** Fibre infrastructure provider Uniti Group (UWL.AX) jumps as much as 13% to A$4.26, set for its sharpest rise since Dec 2020

** UWL says "more than one party" have shown interest in buying the company, though the approaches offer no timing, price or conditions

** At Monday's high, UWL is valued at A$2.93 bln ($2.10 bln)

** Trading volumes 4.5-times their 30-day avg

** Stock more than doubled in value in 2021, but down ~15% this year to Friday's close

($1 = 1.3935 Australian dollars)

