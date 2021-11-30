Asian Markets
BUZZ Australia's Vection Technologies drops most in over 6 mths on discounted placement
1 minute read
** Shares of Vection Technologies Ltd (VR1.AX) slide as much as 18.2% to A$0.225, on track for their worst day since May 11
** The software development co receives firm commitments for raising A$12 mln ($8.57 mln) via placement of 60 mln shares to fund its expansion plans
** Issue price of A$0.20 per share represents a 27.3% discount to VR1's last closing price
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
** New shares represent 5.8% of shares on issue
** Volumes are 2.9 times the 30-day average of 9.3 mln shares
** As of last close, stock has more than doubled in value this year
($1 = 1.4000 Australian dollars)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.