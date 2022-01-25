Asian Markets1 minute read
BUZZ Australia's Zip Co sees best day in over a month after co confirms Sezzle acquisition plans
** Shares of Zip Co Ltd (Z1P.AX) gain as much as 5% to A$3.44, their biggest intraday pct rise since Dec. 21
** The buy-now-pay-later firm confirms media reports regarding discussion for a potential acquisition of Sezzle Inc
** Zip says discussions are preliminary and there is no certainty that deal will go through
** Stock down 17.6% in 2021
Reporting by Archishma Iyer
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.