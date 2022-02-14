BUZZ Beach Energy tops ASX 200 on robust earnings, high oil prices

** Australian oil and gas explorer Beach Energy Ltd (BPT.AX) rises as much as 10.4% to A$1.640, their highest since April 29

** Co says first-half net profit after tax attributable surged 66% to A$212.9 mln ($152.16 mln), helped by a rise in oil prices

** Declares an interim dividend of 1 Australian cent per share as revenue jumps 10% to A$797.4 mln

** Expects lower FY22 production of between 21 and 23 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), down from FY21's 25.63 mmboe, owing to declining reserves at its Western Flank projects

** RBC Capital (outperform, A$1.50) says BPT's earnings "relatively defensive", co has a strong balance sheet that provides flexibility to pursue strategy of inorganic growth

** Brokerage expects further value addition from Otway Basin activities, which are designed to fill the Otway gas plant by mid-FY23

** Further boosting BPT shares is a 1% jump in oil prices

** Oil prices hit their highest in more than seven years on supply concerns stoked fears of a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia

** BPT marks best intraday session since Jan. 27; up ~18% this year, as of last close, vs a 3.1% decline in the ASX 200 benchmark (.AXJO)

($1 = 1.3992 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru

