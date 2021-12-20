BUZZ Beijing summons Zhihu, brings down Chinese ADRs

** Shares of Chinese online question-and-answer platform (ZH.N) down ~12% at $5.04 - a record low

** Beijing summons co for "unlawful" release of information, amid broader crackdown

** Authorities have demanded "immediate rectifications" from co and regulators said co would suspend some functions read more

** China has previously fined social media platforms Sina Weibo and Douban, citing similar reasons read more

** U.S. shares of mobile game publisher Bilibili , EV manufacturer Nio Inc , e-commerce platform Pinduoduo and online video platform IQIYI (IQ.O) down between 2.5% and 9%; Weibo down more than 1%

** E-commerce cos Alibaba , JD.Com and Baidu down between 2.5% and 5%

** ZH went public in March this year for an IPO price of $9.50; down ~40% since IPO

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru

