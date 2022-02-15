BUZZ BHP Group at near 6-month high on profit beat; Jefferies raises PT

** Shares of global miner BHP Group (BHP.AX) rise as much as 3.2% to A$49.88, their highest level since Aug 17, 2021

** BHP reports first-half underlying profit of $9.72 bln, a nearly 57% surge due to higher commodity prices, and beating analyst estimates of $8.96 bln read more

** Declares interim dividend of $1.50 per share, up from $1.01 per share a year ago

** Jefferies says BHP outperformed operationally as H1 FY22 EBITDA of $18.5 bln was 10% ahead of the brokerage's forecast

** Jefferies raises BHP's price target to A$50.00 from A$45.00

** Jefferies reflects on substantial inflationary levels in Western Australia, says prices are likely to remain high

** While capital returns are positive for now, BHP's high-yield bond proxymodel is not ideal in an environment of rising inflation and rates - Jefferies

** "Market will take these results as an incremental positive to what are already very strong market perceptions," RBC analyst says

** Analyst adds that the management's successful execution of unification, strong earnings leaves BHP with a "blank canvas for future M&A or cash returns"

** Morgan Stanley analysts had also earlier flagged unification may pave way for potential share buyback, M&A

** Stock set for biggest intraday pct rise since Feb 8

** BHP has outperformed the mining index (.AXMM) YTD, jumping 16.5% vs AXMM's 7.8% gain

Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan and Roushni Nair

