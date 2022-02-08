BUZZ Brokerages cut PTs on James Hardie despite strong forecast

** Brokerages Citi, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley cut price targets on fibre cement maker James Hardie Industries (JHX.AX), saying its PER multiple and other ratios begin to look less attractive

** Citi lowers PT to A$59.30 from A$62.30, Jefferies to A$60.60 from A$70.80, Morgan Stanley to A$57.00 from A$58.00; all maintain "hold" or "equal-weight" rating

** ASX-listed JHX on Monday raised its FY22 earnings guidance for the fourth time and set an even higher FY23 guidance, while reporting a 25% rise in quarterly adjusted net income read more

** "JHX has positioned itself to take share from the non-wood-look market with new product offerings that will sell at higher (average selling price) and realised margin and this growth program has really only just begun" - Jefferies

** Jefferies raises EPS estimates for FY22 and FY23 but sees fall in FY24 EPS on tax rate headwinds

** Citi says risk remains with interest rate hikes, higher input costs and a potential softening of the U.S. housing market, but maintains positive stock view

** MS analysts, however, see the rising interest rate environment as cause for a "cautious" approach, furthered by uncertainty on co's leadership

** JHX stock rises as much as 1.5% to A$49.33

** Nine of 12 analysts rate the stock "buy" or higher, two "hold" and one "sell"; their median PT is A$55.85 – Refinitiv Eikon data

** JHX stock has lost 12.1% YTD, as of last close

Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan in Bengaluru

