BUZZ Buyback plan fuels BIM Magazalar shares

** Shares of BIM Magazalar (BIMAS.IS) climb 5.4% to their all time high after the Turkish retail company initiated a share buyback program

** BIM said on Monday it plans to spend up to 450 mln lira ($32.74 mln) to buy back 5.0 mln shares

** Brokerage Halk Yatirim says BIM's share buyback plan to have a positive impact on the shares

** The stock is the second best performer on Turkey's blue chip index (.XU100) which is up 0.92%

($1 = 13.7460 liras)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.