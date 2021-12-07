Asian Markets
BUZZ Buyback plan fuels BIM Magazalar shares
** Shares of BIM Magazalar (BIMAS.IS) climb 5.4% to their all time high after the Turkish retail company initiated a share buyback program
** BIM said on Monday it plans to spend up to 450 mln lira ($32.74 mln) to buy back 5.0 mln shares
** Brokerage Halk Yatirim says BIM's share buyback plan to have a positive impact on the shares
** The stock is the second best performer on Turkey's blue chip index (.XU100) which is up 0.92%
($1 = 13.7460 liras)
