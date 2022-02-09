BUZZ CBA jumps most since May 2020 on profit beat, $1.4 bln buyback

** Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) climbs as much as 5.9% to A$99.89, in the lender's sharpest rise since May 2020

** H1 profit of Australia's biggest bank tops estimates, growing by nearly a quarter, and lender announces a A$2 bln ($1.43 bln) share buyback read more

** Bank raises interim dividend to A$1.75 per share from A$1.5 a share

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** CBA outpaces rivals in both business and home loans, cushioning hit to margins from intense home loan competition

** H1 margins narrow to 1.92% from 2.06% a year earlier, and down 17 basis points from H2 2021

** Citi says near-term guidance on margins will cloud the earning growth outlook, but earnings beat and buyback will be taken positively

** CBA down 6.6% this year, as of last close

($1 = 1.3994 Australian dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Harish Sridharan and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.