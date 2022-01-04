BUZZ China property firms jump as debt jitters fuel volatility

** Shares of mainland Chinese property developers jump in Hong Kong, a day after sharp falls, as the sector continues to experience elevated volatility on debt repayment worries.

** The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index (.HSMPI) rises nearly 4.8% in morning trade, after falling more than 2.8% on the first trading day of the year.

** Gains are led by Shimao Group Holdings Ltd (0813.HK), rising more than 13% after closing down more 6.86% on Monday.

** Raymond Cheng, an analyst CGS-CIMB Research in Hong Kong says he is cautious on the China property space in the near term.

** "Especially in January ... developers have a lot of debt they need to pay but they are unable to get refinancing, most of them. I would expect to see more developers potentially delay or (be) unable to honour their debt repayments, which could continue to jitter shares," he said.

** Cheng says bottom-fishing investors may wish to wait until after January to see if debts are repaid, or after 2021 results are released when developers can "give more colour about their growth outlook".

** In a recent report, Fitch said it expects developers' operating environment to remain challenging, with funding and market-access conditions only showing a "meaningful" recovery in the second half of 2022.

** Shares of major HSMPI constituent China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) remain suspended a day after it said it had been ordered to demolish 39 under-construction residential buildings on the resort island of Hainan. read more

** Holders of 4.5 billion yuan ($706.15 million) bonds issued by Evergrande's main unit Hengda Real Estate Group Co have the right to demand early repayment of the securities on Saturday, posing another debt hurdle for the beleaguered developer.

** Developer shares rise in Shanghai and Shenzhen on the first trading day of 2022 for mainland markets. The CSI300 Real Estate index (.CSI000952) is last up 1.33% against a more than 1% fall in the broader blue-chip index. (.CSI300)

($1 = 6.3726 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith

