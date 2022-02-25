Skip to main content
BUZZ China's yuan stands on the brink of glory

  • Strength in financial markets usually stems from positive factors
  • Having risen 14.5% in 19 months China's yuan roughly 1% below record high
  • Feb 24 CNH rose to 104.25, record high 105.30
  • During CNH rise EUR/USD has dropped substantially and USD/JPY has soared
  • JPY and EUR are large components CNH basket as is HKD
  • USD/HKD has risen away from base trading range, now above mid-point
  • CNH should be viewed as a safe asset during Ukraine conflict
Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst.

