BUZZ Chinese ADRs slump on regulatory concerns; focus on U.S.-China talks over Moscow

** U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies tumble in premarket trading amid a top level meeting between China and the U.S. in Rome, rising COVID-19 infections in China, and worries about more tech regulations

** Top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi met with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported. Sullivan is expected to stress the economic penalties Beijing will face if it helps Moscow in its war in Ukraine. read more

** However, Kremlin said Russia has not asked China for military assistance read more

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , JD.com , Baidu , Pinduoduo (PDD.O) and Bilibili down 5%-9.9%

** Didi Global , Tencent Music (TME.N) and Nio slip 1.1% to 3.7%

** IShares China Large-Cap ETF , iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI.O), KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Invesco China Technology ETF slide between 3.3% and 7.3%

** Mainland China reported 1,807 new local symptomatic COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest daily figure in two years; Shenzhen, China's Silicon Valley, will suspend public transport including buses and subways from Monday read more

** Meanwhile, China's cyberspace regulator issued a new set of draft measures aimed at protecting minors, demanding online gaming, livestreaming, audio and video platforms to set up a "youth mode" for minors read more

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik and Devik Jain

