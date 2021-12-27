BUZZ Chinese stocks mixed as Beijing proposes tighter regulations

** Chinese government will require that domestic firms in sectors off-limits to foreign direct investment receive clearances before they can list their shares offshore read more

** China also published draft rules on Friday requiring filings by companies seeking offshore listings to ensure they comply with Chinese regulations read more

** The new rules were seen as likely to ease the regulatory uncertainty and stalled offshore listings by some bankers and analysts read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** U.S.-listed Chinese stocks Alibaba and Baidu reverse course from premarket losses, now up 1.7% and 1% respectively

** Other China ADRs — Bilibili , Tencent Music (TME.N) and Nio (NIO.N) gain 0.5% to 1%

** Some stocks are still holding out - TAL Education Group (TAL.N) and New Oriental Education down 0.7% and 1.5% respectively, while JD.com extends premarket losses, down 1%

** According to the new draft rules, the govt can order a company to dispose of its assets or businesses if its offshore listing jeopardizes national security read more

** Chinese firms have raised ~$12.8 bln in U.S. listings in 2021, according to Refinitiv data, but the deals ground to a halt after Didi's $4.4 bln U.S. debut sparked regulatory backlash read more

** DIDI down 2.2% after blocking employees from selling shares indefinitely, according to a Financial Times report

** KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF , which tracks Chinese internet stocks, up 0.7%, while iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI.O), which tracks broader Chinese stocks, gains 0.4%

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.