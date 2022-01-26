BUZZ Citi sees no 'meaningful' change for Australian BNPL Zip from Sezzle deal

** Citi sees BNPL firm Zip Co's (Z1P.AX) potential acquisition of smaller rival Sezzle Inc as an expensive customer strategy and does not expect it to change its enterprise merchant base in a "meaningful way"

** The companies earlier this week confirmed they were in talks over a potential deal wherein Zip would likely buy Sezzle to strengthen its footing in the United States read more

** However, Citi questions if striking deals with key enterprise retailers in the United States would be better than SZL acquisition

** "While SZL does have some enterprise retailers, do not expect acquisition to meaningfully change Z1P's enterprise retailer penetration immediately" - Citi

** Adds that SZL could increase Z1P's North American consumer base by about 50%, but the combined entity would still trail San Francisco-based BNPL firm Affirm Holdings (AFRM.O) marginally and lag Afterpay Ltd significantly

** From a sector perspective, brokerage sees increasing consolidation activity as "positive for industry profitability"

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru

