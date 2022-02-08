BUZZ COMMENT-Dollar could test five-year high vs yen after Thursday's CPI

Feb 8 (Reuters) - USD/JPY is rallying with the help of Friday's febrile U.S. jobs report and bullish technical developments and could make a run for January's five-year high at 116.355 if CPI and jobless claims data reinforce the need for faster Fed tightening and a higher dollar.

The rising 10-day moving average has caught USD/JPY's higher lows for a third consecutive session and that average bullishly crossed above the kijun at 114.913, as the tenkan rose above the kijun for the first time since its bearish break below it on Jan. 20.

A close above the Jan. 28 recovery high at 115.68 on EBS by the 76.4% Fibo of January's slide is needed to put the 116.355 peak in play again.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The upper 10- and 21-day Bolli bands at 115.71-72, average true range top at 115.76 and hefty option expiries Wednesday between 114.50 and 115.80 make a pre-CPI breakout look more difficult. But there is space on the weekly Bollis and ATR range for January's highs to be tested by week's end.

And with 10-year JGB yields just 3bp from reaching the BOJ's 25bp yield cap, Treasury-JGB spreads can more easily rise above pre-pandemic levels .

For more click on FXBUZ

FX

FX

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.