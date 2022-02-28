BUZZ COMMENT-FX traders that stick with USD longs should be rewarded

Feb 28 (Reuters) - As the speculative U.S. dollar long position gets smaller, those that remain long will likely reap big rewards eventually.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that, for the week ended Feb. 22, the value of the net USD position held by speculators dropped to $5.80 billion long from $6.76 billion a week earlier. The likely reduction of offers and sell stops associated with the smallest speculative long position since August 2021 has created room for dollar gains.

Last week the USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, rose to hit 97.740, the highest level since July 2020. The major 97.725 Fibo, a 61.8% retrace of the 102.99 to 89.206 (2020 to 2021) drop, was tested.

FX traders have room take the greenback above the recent 97.740 peak in the days and weeks ahead. Meanwhile borrowing costs for U.S. dollars via FX swaps jumped after Western nations ramped up sanctions against Russia over the weekend.

Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

