BUZZ COMMENT-RBA seen on hold and Ukraine crisis may cloud outlook

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to hold the cash rate at 0.10% on Tuesday. The latest Reuters poll shows economists now expect a rate hike in the third quarter of this year read more , but the Russia-Ukraine conflict may cloud this outlook read more .

The RBA has been at odds with the market since late last year . shows five 25-basis-point rate hikes are priced by the end of 2022, while RBA Governor Philip Lowe continues to emphasize patience on policy. In a recent speech, he said that while there is a possibility of a rate rise this year, it is plausible a hike may be a year or more away read more .

The RBA statement will be scrutinised for any indication the central bank is edging towards the market's hawkish outlook. The Ukraine crisis may provide another reason for Lowe and the board to emphasize patience, as they await more inflation data read more .

Tuesday's decision and statement will likely have a minimal impact on the Australian dollar, as geopolitical factors are driving price action. But if the RBA continues to emphasize patience, it could provide another excuse for the market to sell AUD/USD.

Support is at the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of the 0.6967-0.7284 January-February rise at 0.7088. A break below that level is likely to lead to another test below 0.7000.

John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai

