BUZZ COMMENT-RBI's quandary: mollify bond market or fight inflation

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India faces a deft juggling act as it attempts to calm bond traders grappling with runaway yields while maintaining its inflation-fighting credentials by signalling a start to policy normalisation.

The RBI is expected to raise the reverse repo rate to 3.55% from 3.35% while holding its repo rate steady at 4% at a three-day policy meeting ending Thursday, according to a Reuters poll of economists read more

India's retail inflation climbed to a five-month high of 5.59% in December from a year earlier, uncomfortably near the top of the RBI's 2%-6% target read more . The stimulus from the government's high-spending budget for fiscal 2022/23 will only drive it higher read more .

Hence, the central bank will be forced to shift from its notably dovish and growth-supportive stance to inflation-combating mode.

This will drive Indian bond yields even higher after a 50-basis-point surge in the 10-year yield this year, fuelled by the government's massive borrowing plan to fund its budget from April read more .

The RBI has to adroitly manage yields as it did Tuesday by scrapping a weekly debt sale and also resort to hefty bond purchases to facilitate the government's borrowing , while adopting a measured stance towards policy normalisation read more .

USD/INR is likely to consolidate in a broad 73.75-80 to 75.40-50 range; selling rallies towards the highs is preferred.

