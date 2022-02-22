BUZZ COMMENT-RBNZ to raise rates and some predict a jumbo hike

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to raise the official cash rate by 25 basis points to 1.00% on Wednesday, but some analysts say a bigger rise is needed to rein in unrelenting inflation pressures.

Nineteen of 20 economists in the latest Reuters poll predict a 25-basis-point rise, with one looking for a 50-basis-point move read more . shows the market is fully pricing in a quarter-point rise with around a 30% chance of 50 basis points.

One argument against a jumbo hike is recent data showing the dramatic rise in home prices waning and prices starting to decline read more . The rise in Omicron infections is a source of short-term uncertainty that may also convince the RBNZ to opt for a more cautious approach.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The argument for a bigger rise to 1.25% is partly based on the view that the RBNZ has fallen behind the inflation curve, as they last met in November read more . The bank may instead decide to stick with a quarter-point rise, while indicating through its OCR projection path a higher rate by 2023 than the 2.5% it forecast in November read more .

If the RBNZ delivers the smaller hike and doesn't change its rate projections, the New Zealand dollar may weaken, as that outcome is fully priced in. A bigger or a "hawkish" 25-basis-point hike may prompt enough knee-jerk NZD/USD buying to break above the 55-day moving average at 0.6734.

However, geo-political concerns related to developments in the Ukraine crisis may ultimately be a greater factor in determining subsequent price action read more .

For more click on FXBUZ

nzd

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.