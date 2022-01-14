Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Asian Markets

BUZZ Deteriorating trade position to pressure INR, CNH/INR may soar

0 minute read
  • India's trade deficit has grown substantially
  • Trade balance never above $16bln in 2019/2020, now $21.2 bln
  • The opposite situation has unfolded for China
  • CNH/INR has soared 22% from 2019's low, +17 since March 2020 turmoil
  • Major lows clearly defined by 200-DMA, and just seen another
  • Another big CNH/INR rise may follow, last two were between 4-5%
  • Big rises for oil and palm oil are also set to weigh INR
  • Traders have recently turned long INR
  • Daily cloud twist at 75.10 in early Feb may attract
Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters