BUZZ Deteriorating trade position to pressure INR, CNH/INR may soar

India's trade deficit has grown substantially

Trade balance never above $16bln in 2019/2020, now $21.2 bln

The opposite situation has unfolded for China

CNH/INR has soared 22% from 2019's low, +17 since March 2020 turmoil

Major lows clearly defined by 200-DMA, and just seen another

Another big CNH/INR rise may follow, last two were between 4-5%

Big rises for oil and palm oil are also set to weigh INR

Traders have recently turned long INR