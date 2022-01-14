Asian Markets0 minute read
BUZZ Deteriorating trade position to pressure INR, CNH/INR may soar
- India's trade deficit has grown substantially
- Trade balance never above $16bln in 2019/2020, now $21.2 bln
- The opposite situation has unfolded for China
- CNH/INR has soared 22% from 2019's low, +17 since March 2020 turmoil
- Major lows clearly defined by 200-DMA, and just seen another
- Another big CNH/INR rise may follow, last two were between 4-5%
- Big rises for oil and palm oil are also set to weigh INR
- Traders have recently turned long INR
- Daily cloud twist at 75.10 in early Feb may attract
Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own
