Asian Markets

BUZZ Dollar buoyant versus yen despite Omicron spread worries

  • Japanese shares fall as Omicron spreads, Fed decision looms [USN:L4N2SZ1G0]
  • FX traders exited some dollar longs, outlook is mixed [USN:L1N2SX0H4]
  • However chart suggests USD/JPY more likely to rise than fall [USN:L1N2SZ0CS]
  • USD/JPY has seen a 113.48-74 range on Tuesday, according to EBS prices
  • EUR/JPY's 30-day correlation with USD/JPY above +0.5
  • That shows the two currency pairs are moving more in lockstep
Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

