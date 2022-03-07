BUZZ Energy stocks top volume charts as crude prices surge to highest since 2008

** Oil and gas companies were among the most actively traded across U.S. exchanges on Tuesday, as crude prices spiked to their highest levels since 2008

** Camber Energy topped the volume charts with 218 mln shares changing hands and stock gaining 35% to $1.06 by 1045 a.m. ET

** Imperial Petroleum (IMPP.O) and Transocean Ltd - two other stocks under $5/shr - were up 82.0% and 21.5%, respectively

** U.S. and European allies weighed a Russian oil import ban and delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fueled supply fears

** Brent up 4% at $122.82/barrel, and WTI up 2.4% at $118.50/barrel

** Oil majors Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Exxon Mobil(XOM.N) climb 2.0% and 3.4%, respectively

** Whiting Petroleum (WLL.N) jumps 6.9% and Oasis Petroleum (OAS.O) up 7.1%; the U.S. shale oil and gas producers said they will merge in a $6 billion deal including debt [nL3N2VA34U]

** Marathon Oil (MRO.N), APA Corp (APA.O), Devon Energy , Diamondback Energy (FANG.O) and Occidental Petroleum surge between 1% and 6%

** Oilfield services firms Schlumberger (SLB.N) up 9.9%, while Halliburton (HAL.N) climbs 9.6%

Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru

