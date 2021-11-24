Skip to main content
BUZZ EUR/USD 1.1200 option barriers stall latest drop - for now

  • EUR/USD hit 1.1204 (EBS) - new 2021 low, but barrier defence stalls decline
  • Hedging of Binary/KO barriers can add weight to EUR/USD when 1.1200 breaks
  • Could also see a pick up in volatility from subsequent short gamma
  • FX option implied volatility already firm and poised for more USD strength
  • Implied volatility 2021 highs with additional premium for downside strikes
  • There's still ways to cheapen USD hedges with barriers/triggers [USN:L1N2SF0J3]
  • More barriers every 50-pips to big 1.10. Beware month end flow [USN:L1N2SF0L9]
EUR/USD 1-3-month expiry option risk reversals -
1-3-12-month expiry EUR/USD FX option implied volatility

For more click on FXBUZ

Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

