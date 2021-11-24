Asian Markets
BUZZ EUR/USD 1.1200 option barriers stall latest drop - for now
1 minute read
- EUR/USD hit 1.1204 (EBS) - new 2021 low, but barrier defence stalls decline
- Hedging of Binary/KO barriers can add weight to EUR/USD when 1.1200 breaks
- Could also see a pick up in volatility from subsequent short gamma
- FX option implied volatility already firm and poised for more USD strength
- Implied volatility 2021 highs with additional premium for downside strikes
- There's still ways to cheapen USD hedges with barriers/triggers [USN:L1N2SF0J3]
- More barriers every 50-pips to big 1.10. Beware month end flow [USN:L1N2SF0L9]
Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own
