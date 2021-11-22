Asian Markets
BUZZ EUR/USD makes new lows after Biden taps Fed Chair Powell, Brainard Vice Chair
- EUR/USD fell on President Biden's nominations for Fed chair, VC [USN:S0N2RT053]
- Had been some worry Brainard would get Chair and perhaps be more dovish
- But that was also unlikely and nominations point to Fed tapering, rate hikes
- Treasury yields make new highs, EUR/USD by Friday's 16-mo lows at 1.1250
- EUR/USD's on a slippery slope re Fed-ECB split, techs, COVID [USN:L1N2SD11P]
- Next supports are a 161.8% Fibo at 1.1225 & June 2020 low at 1.1168
- Broader targets are at 1.1040 and 1.0636
Nov 22 (Reuters) - For more click on FXBUZ
Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.
