BUZZ Grab plunges on dour results

** Shares of Grab Holdings Ltd , the largest ride-hailing and food delivery firm in Southeast Asia, fell 31.6% to $3.57

** Stock's worst day since going public in December via a SPAC deal

** Co reports a fall in revenue and bigger loss for Q4 from a year earlier as it focused on improving commissions for drivers and promotional offers

** Revenue was $122 mln for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $219 mln a year ago

** Loss for the period was $1.1 bln, including expenses related to its December public listing, compared with a loss of $635 mln a year earlier

** Eight of 11 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, two "hold" and one "sell"; their median PT is $8.70 - Refinitiv data

** Including session losses, stock down 80% from its Jan. 22 peak

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru

