BUZZ Hong Kong shares of Russia's Rusal drops as Ukraine tension rises

** Hong Kong shares of Russia-based aluminium producer OK Rusal MKPAO drop as much as 7.6% to HK$6.52, the biggest daily percentage decline since June 25, as Ukraine tension rises

** Stock on course for third consecutive session of fall; biggest percentage decliner in Hang Seng Composite Index on materials firms (.HSCIM)

** Russia's rouble and stocks slid on Monday, while emerging markets across Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East dropped sharply as worries that Moscow could invade Ukraine gripped the West read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** The U.S. Department of Defense in Washington said about 8,500 American troops were put on heightened alert and were awaiting orders to deploy to the region, should Russia invade Ukraine read more

** Tensions are high after Russia massed an estimated 100,000 troops in reach of its neighbour's border, surrounding Ukraine with forces from the north, east and south

** Hang Seng Commerce & Industry Index (.HSNC) falls 1.6% and material index (.HSCIM) drops 2.1%

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Donny Kwok

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.