BUZZ HSBC's Hong Kong shares fall after results; says COVID curbs may hit hiring

** Hong Kong shares of HSBC Holdings fall as much as 4.01% to HK$56.20, their biggest daily percentage drop since December 2020

** Stock later trim losses but still down 2.9%; fifth-biggest percentage decliner in Hang Seng Finance Index (.HSNF)

** HSBC's (HSBA.L) brought forward its key profitability target by a year and more than doubled its annual profits as expected bad loans from the COVID-19 pandemic failed to materialise and it looked forward to rising interest rates to lift its income read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** The lender's pretax profit came in at $18.9 bln last year, up from the previous year's $8.8 bln, but just below the $19.1 bln average of 17 analysts' estimates in a company-compiled census

** HSBC said Hong Kong's strict curbs on travel and social interaction are hurting the economy and may impact the ability to hire and keep staff in the Asian financial hub read more

** Hong Kong stock of rival Standard Chartered fall 3%

** Hang Seng Finance Index (.HSNF) plunges 3.2%, Hang Seng Composite Index, which tracks financials stocks (.HSCIF)drops 3% and the benchmark Hang Seng Index (.HSI)falls 2.8%

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Donny Kwok

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.