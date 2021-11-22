BUZZ India's Bharti Airtel soars to record after tariff hike
** Shares of telecom operator Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) rise as much as 5.8% to a record high of 755.95 rupees
** New Delhi-headquartered co said the price of its entry-level voice plan will increase by 25.3% to 99 rupees ($1.33)
** Co also hiked prices across its unlimited voice plans and data top-up plans, effective Nov. 26
** The tariff increase would likely improve overall ARPU to 184 rupees and annual revenue by 120 bln rupees - Nitin Padmanabhan, a telecom analyst at Investec India
** ARPU, or average revenue per unit, is a measure of the revenue generated per user
** Stock on track for its best session since Sept. 15
** About 21.8 mln shares change hands by 0505 GMT vs the 30-day avg of about 9.2 mln shares
** 28 of the 30 analysts covering the stock have "buy" or "strong buy" ratings, 2 have "hold"; median PT 815 rupees - Refinitiv data
** As of last close, Airtel stock up 42.8% this year vs a 25.8% rise in benchmark NSE Nifty index 50 (.NSEI)
** Shares of smaller rival Vodafone India (VODA.NS) rise as much as 9.5% to 10.90 rupees
** The S&P BSE telecom index (.SPBSTLIP) jumps as much as 4.59% to a record high
($1 = 74.3050 Indian rupees)
