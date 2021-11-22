BUZZ India's Bharti Airtel soars to record after tariff hike

** Shares of telecom operator Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) rise as much as 5.8% to a record high of 755.95 rupees

** New Delhi-headquartered co said the price of its entry-level voice plan will increase by 25.3% to 99 rupees ($1.33)

** Co also hiked prices across its unlimited voice plans and data top-up plans, effective Nov. 26

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

** The tariff increase would likely improve overall ARPU to 184 rupees and annual revenue by 120 bln rupees - Nitin Padmanabhan, a telecom analyst at Investec India

** ARPU, or average revenue per unit, is a measure of the revenue generated per user

** Stock on track for its best session since Sept. 15

** About 21.8 mln shares change hands by 0505 GMT vs the 30-day avg of about 9.2 mln shares

** 28 of the 30 analysts covering the stock have "buy" or "strong buy" ratings, 2 have "hold"; median PT 815 rupees - Refinitiv data

** As of last close, Airtel stock up 42.8% this year vs a 25.8% rise in benchmark NSE Nifty index 50 (.NSEI)

** Shares of smaller rival Vodafone India (VODA.NS) rise as much as 9.5% to 10.90 rupees

** The S&P BSE telecom index (.SPBSTLIP) jumps as much as 4.59% to a record high

($1 = 74.3050 Indian rupees)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.