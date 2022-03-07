BUZZ Inditex heads for worst day in 2 years after closing Russian stores

** Inditex shares extend losses, now down 8% after the Spanish fashion retailer on Saturday said it had halted trading in Russia, following the invasion of Ukraine and the imposition of economic sanctions

** Shares are on track for their worst day since March 12, 2020, when it closed 10.5% lower; the stock price is at its lowest since June 2013

** Credit Suisse says the current year is looking very challenging for Inditex as current events in Eastern Europe and the challenging environment in China add to rising input costs and a subdued consumer outlook in Europe

** CS forecasts a like-for-like drop of 7% in 2022/23 with a gross margin decrease of 100bp, leading to a 22% reduction in earnings per share - an estimate the broker says is 30% below current consensus

** JPMorgan says in its first take estimate that forecasts for FY22 earnings could move lower by around 10-11%, but believes the potential downgrade from direct impacts is no worse than feared

** Jefferies estimates that a protracted Ukrainian conflict would impact Inditex's earnings by 9% as the company's disclosure confirmed that Russia contributed 8.5% of group EBIT; including Ukraine, the broker sees this slightly above 9%

** CM Capital Markets sees the news as negative for the stock, pointing out Inditex has its second largest number of stores in Russia, surpassed only by Spain

** Peer H&M (HMb.ST)also falls 8%

** Including today's fall, Inditex has dropped by 34% YTD

** The company will report its full-year results on March 16

Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio

