Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

BUZZ Japanese big sellers of foreign bonds latest reporting week

0 minute read
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
  • Japanese investors sold a net Y1.9107 tln foreign bonds Feb 12 week
  • On top of smaller net sales of Y107.1 bln the previous week
  • Latest week also saw Y111.2 bln net foreign stock buys, Y99.2 bln bill sales
  • On the other side of the ledger, foreign investors sold Japanese assets
  • Y29.7 bln Japanese stocks, Y894.1 bln JGBs, Y1.2581 tln bills sold
  • Lower yields Japanese assets, lower JPY causing many to repatriate
  • Some do believe Japanese stocks are undervalued
  • Japanese eyeing higher foreign yields but also paring older holdings
  • Despite shifts in risk sentiment, carries also seen back in vogue for some
  • Previous comment , for more click on FXBUZ
Wider and closing in on 200 bps
Wider and towards 150 bps
More attractive to shorter-term investors, on carry demand
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters