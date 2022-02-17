0 minute read
BUZZ Japanese big sellers of foreign bonds latest reporting week
- Japanese investors sold a net Y1.9107 tln foreign bonds Feb 12 week
- On top of smaller net sales of Y107.1 bln the previous week
- Latest week also saw Y111.2 bln net foreign stock buys, Y99.2 bln bill sales
- On the other side of the ledger, foreign investors sold Japanese assets
- Y29.7 bln Japanese stocks, Y894.1 bln JGBs, Y1.2581 tln bills sold
- Lower yields Japanese assets, lower JPY causing many to repatriate
- Some do believe Japanese stocks are undervalued
- Japanese eyeing higher foreign yields but also paring older holdings
- Despite shifts in risk sentiment, carries also seen back in vogue for some
- Previous comment , for more click on FXBUZ
Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own
