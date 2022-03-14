BUZZ Jefferies says Ampol's $389 mln sale of NZ unit Gull below expectations

** Shares of Ampol (ALD.AX) climb as much as 2.7% to A$28.9; their biggest intraday jump since March 2

** Fuel supplier says it will sell its New-Zealand based petroleum distribution business Gull to investment manager Allegro Funds

** Says deal for an enterprise value of NZ$572 mln ($389.36 mln), comprising net cash proceeds of NZ$509 mln and debt worth NZ$63 mln

** Jefferies says the deal value is below its expectations of A$631 mln, however, the sale to price to earnings is positive

** While the required divestment of Gull makes the ZEL transaction less attractive, we see the approval process as a positive catalyst - Jefferies

** Brokerage says ALD's five-year fuel supply agreement with Gull is positive but there will be mechanisms to maintain competitive pricing to appease both the buyer and New Zealand competition regulator

** Says it intends to use net cash proceeds for the proposed acquisition of fuel stations operator Z Energy (ZEL.NZ)

** Says the NZ$1.97 bln acquisition of Z Energy to complete in the first half of this year

** As of last close, ALD stock down 5.2% this year

($1 = 1.4691 New Zealand dollars)

Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru

