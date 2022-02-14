BUZZ Jefferies sees 4% EPS accretion from JB Hi-Fi's share buyback plan; raises PT

** Jefferies raises price target on Australian electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi Ltd (JBH.AX) to A$50 from A$48; keeps rating at "hold"

** JBH gained over 3% on Monday after announcing a capital return of up to A$250 mln to shareholders

** Brokerage says buyback will deliver ~4% EPS accretion, and ~A$99 mln franking credits will be distributed

** Adds that post buyback and working capital normalization, net debt will be broadly nil

** JBH posts HY net profit after tax of A$287.9 mln ($204.78 mln), down 9.4%

** Jefferies says deferred rev. increased materially and is ~A$80 mln above pre-COVID-19 levels due to pre-payments, which provides some forward visibility

** Raises 2022 adjusted net profit estimate by 1.5% to A$452.6 mln

** Seven of 15 analysts rate the stock "buy" or higher, six "hold" and two "sell"; their median PT is A$54.0 – Refinitiv data

** As of last close, stock had risen 7% this year

($1 = 1.4059 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru

