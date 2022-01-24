BUZZ Kohl's jumps over 30% on takeover interest from Sycamore, Acacia

** Shares of Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) jump 31.2% to $61.33; stock touches over two-month high and on track for its best day ever

** Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is preparing to make a bid for KSS days after a consortium backed by activist investment firm Starboard Value proposed buying co, three sources say read more

** Sycamore's potential offer would value KSS around $9 bln; firm is willing to pay at least $65 a share in cash, a ~39% premium to stock's Friday close

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** KSS last traded above $65 in May 2019

** Acacia Research (ACTG.O), which is backed by Starboard, earlier offered to pay $64 a share for KSS

** Takeover interest in KSS also pushes up shares of rival department store chains: Macy's (M.N) and Nordstrom (JWN.N) up 9% and 6.3%, respectively

** Kohl's confirms it has received letters of buyout interest but did not name suitors

** KSS is up 38% in last 12 months, vs ~93% gain for M and ~44% drop for JWN

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.