BUZZ New Zealand King Salmon hits record low on subdued FY22 guidance

** Shares of New Zealand's Salmon supplier (NZK.NZ) plunge as much as 16.5% to NZ$1.010, their lowest decline since debut in Oct. 2016

** NZK slashes its FY22 EBITDA to a revised range of NZ$6.5 mln ($4.27 mln)- NZ$7.5 mln from a previous forecast of NZ$10.5 mln - NZ$12.5 mln

** Co says warm seawater temperatures due to the heat of summer is leading to higher than expected sea farm morality, NZK has put measures in place to mitigate these risks by adjusting the farm model

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** Adds that these setbacks will "seriously" impact co's FY22 results and reduce harvest for FY23

** Shares on track for their biggest intraday pct loss since Mar. 2020

** More than 94,800 shares change hands as compared with the 30-day average volume of ~35,500 shares

** Stock down 12.3% as of last close, so far this year

($1 = 1.5216 New Zealand dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.