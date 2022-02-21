BUZZ NZ's a2 Milk jumps most since late 2019 on strong revenue outlook

** Dairy producer a2 Milk Co (ATM.NZ) jumps as much as 13.7% to NZ$6.39 - set for best session since Nov. 19, 2019 if gains hold

** Says H2 revenue outlook has improved, will be "significantly higher" than last year

** Revenue growth will be driven by China label and English label infant milk formula products

** However, warns revenue growth will not translate into higher profit as it plans to spend more on expansion strategy, battles rising costs

** H1 profit tumbles by over half to NZ$56.1 mln ($37.54 mln)

** Citi (buy, NZ$7.15) says increased investment gives it "greater confidence" that CY23 consensus - sales of NZ$1.51 bln, core net profit of NZ$153.5 mln - is achievable

** ATM hits highest level since Nov. 26, 2021

** About 2.2 mln shares change hands, vs the 30-day average of about 506,000 shares

** ATM's NZ shares down 5.2% YTD, as of last close

($1 = 1.4945 New Zealand dollars)

Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru

