Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Asian Markets

BUZZ Ocugen rises on promising data for COVID-19 vaccine candidate

1 minute read
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com

** Shares of biopharma co (OCGN.O) up ~8% at $5.21 premarket

** A third-party study shows co's vaccine candidate, Covaxin, to generate a robust immune memory to COVID-19 and variants of concern for at least six months after vaccination

** Immune memory is the ability of the immune system to respond more rapidly and effectively to pathogens that have been encountered previously

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com

** "In addition to controlling infections, the adaptive immune system creates immunological memory, such as memory B and T cells, to enable long-term protection against a virus" – co

** OCGN is currently testing Covaxin against the Omicron variant and plans to share the data as soon as they are available

** Last month, U.S. FDA issued clinical hold on its application seeking clearance to begin clinical trial of Covaxin

** The vaccine has been approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization read more

** Up to Tuesday's close, stock had risen 162.84% YTD

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Reporting by Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters