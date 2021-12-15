BUZZ Ocugen rises on promising data for COVID-19 vaccine candidate

** Shares of biopharma co (OCGN.O) up ~8% at $5.21 premarket

** A third-party study shows co's vaccine candidate, Covaxin, to generate a robust immune memory to COVID-19 and variants of concern for at least six months after vaccination

** Immune memory is the ability of the immune system to respond more rapidly and effectively to pathogens that have been encountered previously

** "In addition to controlling infections, the adaptive immune system creates immunological memory, such as memory B and T cells, to enable long-term protection against a virus" – co

** OCGN is currently testing Covaxin against the Omicron variant and plans to share the data as soon as they are available

** Last month, U.S. FDA issued clinical hold on its application seeking clearance to begin clinical trial of Covaxin

** The vaccine has been approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization read more

** Up to Tuesday's close, stock had risen 162.84% YTD

Reporting by Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru

