BUZZ Ocugen rises on promising data for COVID-19 vaccine candidate
** Shares of biopharma co (OCGN.O) up ~8% at $5.21 premarket
** A third-party study shows co's vaccine candidate, Covaxin, to generate a robust immune memory to COVID-19 and variants of concern for at least six months after vaccination
** Immune memory is the ability of the immune system to respond more rapidly and effectively to pathogens that have been encountered previously
** "In addition to controlling infections, the adaptive immune system creates immunological memory, such as memory B and T cells, to enable long-term protection against a virus" – co
** OCGN is currently testing Covaxin against the Omicron variant and plans to share the data as soon as they are available
** Last month, U.S. FDA issued clinical hold on its application seeking clearance to begin clinical trial of Covaxin
** The vaccine has been approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization read more
** Up to Tuesday's close, stock had risen 162.84% YTD
