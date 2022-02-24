BUZZ Oil companies jump as crude breaches $100 after Russia attacks Ukraine

** Shares of U.S. oil and gas cos gain premarket with Brent and WTI breaching $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, after Russia attacked Ukraine

** Brent crude rose to over $105/bbl, WTI crude crossed $100/bbl, on exacerbation of concerns a war in Europe could disrupt global energy supplies

** Top U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) up 3.5%, Chevron (CVX.N) up 4.2%

** Oil and gas producers Callon Petroleum (CPE.N), Devon Energy , Occidental Petroleum and Marathon Oil (MRO.N) up between 1.8% and 7.7%

** Oilfield services cos Baker Hughes (BKR.O), Halliburton (HAL.N) and Schlumberger NV (SLB.N) jump between 2.4% and 4.2%

** Russia is world's second-largest oil producer, mainly selling its crude to European refineries, and is largest provider of natural gas to Europe, providing ~35% of its supply

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru

