BUZZ Oil stocks down as crude prices retreat from multi-year highs
** Energy stocks trade lower as crude prices retreat on Thursday after hitting $120 a barrel on disruptions to Russian oil exports
** Prices slid in early U.S. trading, after an Iranian reporter tweeted of a breakthrough in talks to revive an Iran nuclear deal that could see Iranian barrels come back into the market
** U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 0.77% at $109.75 after touching $116.57/bbl, the highest since 2008
** Global benchmark Brent crude was down 0.41% at $112.47 after touching its highest since 2012 at $119.84
** Oil majors Chevron (CVX.N) and ExxonMobil (XOM.N) lose ~1% each
** United States Oil ETF (USO.P) down 0.95%, ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (UCO.P) down 0.55% and SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP.P) down 0.67%
** Producers Callon Petroleum (CPE.N), Devon Energy . Occidental Petroleum and Marathon Oil (MRO.N) slide 0.9%-1.88%
** Oilfield service firms Halliburton (HAL.N) and Schlumberger (SLB.N) slide 1.15% and 1.81%, respectively
** Refiners PBF Energy (PBF.N) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC.N) down 1.41% and 0.45%, respectively
