BUZZ Oil stocks gain as US crude prices hit highest since 2014 on supply concerns
** Energy stocks gain with low volumes premarket, tracking crude prices as concerns over supply disruptions after failed talks between Russia and Ukraine outweighed discussions of a coordinated global crude stocks release read more
** May Brent crude futures were up $6.10, or 6.23%, to $104.07 a barrel by 1252 GMT. The benchmark touched a seven-year high of $105.79 after the invasion began last week
** U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) April crude futures were up $5.38, or 5.62%, at $101.10, its highest since July 2014
** Oil majors Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and ExxonMobil Corp (XOM.N) rise 1.6% and 1.13%, respectively
** Oil producers Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD.N), EOG Resources Inc (EOG.N), Occidental Petroleum Corp , Callon Petroleum Co (CPE.N) and Devon Energy Corp climb 1.7%-3.13%
** Oilfield services firms Schlumberger NV (SLB.N) and Halliburton Co (HAL.N) add 1%-2.2%
