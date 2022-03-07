BUZZ Payment companies fall after suspending Russia operations

** Shares of U.S. payment services providers tumble after they suspend operations in Russia

** American Express (AXP.N)down 7.3%, Visa (V.N)down 4.0%, Mastercard off 4.4% and PayPal (PYPL.O)down 5.2% read more . The shares continued falls in premarket trading

** Another payment firm Discover Financial Services (DFS.N), down 7.6% was the top decliner in the S&P 500 financial index (.SPSY), which was off 3.1%. Discover's CFO told a conference as recently as Thursday that events in Russia should not have an impact on his company's fundamentals, according to a transcript

** AXP was the fourth biggest decliner in the financial index on Monday.

** A growing number of financial and technology companies have suspended Russian operations, including streaming giant Netflix and three of the Big Four accounting firms read more

** Sberbank Rossii PAO (SBER.MM), Russia's largest lender, said the moves by Visa and Mastercard would not affect users of the cards it issues in Russia, Tass news reported

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru

