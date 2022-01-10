Skip to main content
BUZZ A powerful currency trend has already emerged

  • Free floating higher yield currencies have soared in value this year
  • Number of potential carry trade currencies is growing, led by CEE
  • EUR/CZK -1.9 in Jan, EUR/HUF -2.9%, EUR/PLN -1.1%
  • Last year's carry trade favourites in demand this year
  • ZAR +2.4% from Jan 3 peak, MXN +1.4%
  • Yuan may now be the benchmark for EM FX
  • The euro and yen could suffer greatly this year
  • It has taken huge buying to steady EUR/USD, beware a drop
Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

