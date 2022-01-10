Asian Markets
BUZZ A powerful currency trend has already emerged
- Free floating higher yield currencies have soared in value this year
- Number of potential carry trade currencies is growing, led by CEE
- EUR/CZK -1.9 in Jan, EUR/HUF -2.9%, EUR/PLN -1.1%
- Last year's carry trade favourites in demand this year
- ZAR +2.4% from Jan 3 peak, MXN +1.4%
- Yuan may now be the benchmark for EM FX
- The euro and yen could suffer greatly this year
- It has taken huge buying to steady EUR/USD, beware a drop
Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own
