BUZZ PREVIEW: Rivian falls along with other EV makers ahead of Q4 results

** Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) fall 6.7% to $41 ahead of the electric truck maker's Q4 results on Thursday after hours

** Other EV makers Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), Lucid Group (LCID.O), Nio Inc and Xpeng Inc slump 3.3%-11%

** RIVN is expected to report adj. loss of $1.42 bln on revenue of $60.03 mln, as per Refinitiv data

** 12 out of 16 analysts covering the stock rate it "buy" or higher, and 4 "hold"; their median PT is $130

** In its RIVN Q4 preview last week, RBC Capital Markets said co's production ramp-up is improving, but likely not up to expectations

** Brokerage lowered its 2022 deliveries forecast to 24.8k from 42.7k

** Co on Tuesday hit its record low of $39.86 since its Nov. listing after a shareholder sued RIVN, claiming co misled investors about how it had mispriced its vehicles

** RIVN had raised prices of its trucks by ~20%, citing inflationary pressures, but later exempted pre-orders from the price hike after backlash read more

Reporting by Ruhi Soni and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru;

