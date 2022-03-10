BUZZ PREVIEW: Rivian falls along with other EV makers ahead of Q4 results
** Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) fall 6.7% to $41 ahead of the electric truck maker's Q4 results on Thursday after hours
** Other EV makers Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), Lucid Group (LCID.O), Nio Inc and Xpeng Inc slump 3.3%-11%
** RIVN is expected to report adj. loss of $1.42 bln on revenue of $60.03 mln, as per Refinitiv data
** 12 out of 16 analysts covering the stock rate it "buy" or higher, and 4 "hold"; their median PT is $130
** In its RIVN Q4 preview last week, RBC Capital Markets said co's production ramp-up is improving, but likely not up to expectations
** Brokerage lowered its 2022 deliveries forecast to 24.8k from 42.7k
** Co on Tuesday hit its record low of $39.86 since its Nov. listing after a shareholder sued RIVN, claiming co misled investors about how it had mispriced its vehicles
** RIVN had raised prices of its trucks by ~20%, citing inflationary pressures, but later exempted pre-orders from the price hike after backlash read more
