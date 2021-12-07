Skip to main content
BUZZ Receding downside EUR/USD option costs might be opportunistic

  • EUR/USD option and downside strike premiums have eased from November peaks
  • Spot recovery from late Nov and 16-month low 1.1186 playing its part
  • However, downside remains vulnerable to U.S. inflation and aggressive Fed
  • Positioning a factor too, especially if key techs break [USN:L1N2SS0GM]
  • FX options not particularly long of downside, especially below 1.10 barriers
  • Renewed EUR/USD losses can reignite option vol, downside strike demand
  • That would benefit those holding downside strike options - naked and hedged

Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

