BUZZ Receding downside EUR/USD option costs might be opportunistic
- EUR/USD option and downside strike premiums have eased from November peaks
- Spot recovery from late Nov and 16-month low 1.1186 playing its part
- However, downside remains vulnerable to U.S. inflation and aggressive Fed
- Positioning a factor too, especially if key techs break [USN:L1N2SS0GM]
- FX options not particularly long of downside, especially below 1.10 barriers
- Renewed EUR/USD losses can reignite option vol, downside strike demand
- That would benefit those holding downside strike options - naked and hedged
Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own
