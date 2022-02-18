Skip to main content
BUZZ A record FTSE is likely soon, good news for commodity currencies

  • UK's FTSE is on course for a record high and probably soon
  • FTSE recently broke key techs that drove 3 prior rallies between 25-32%
  • Record peak is only 4% above FTSE's current level
  • Mining and oil stocks have a big influence on FTSE
  • Commodity boom will favour FTSE that's lagged other stock market rallies
  • Large AUD short is at risk
  • Imminent USD/CAD sell signal (21-MMA to drop below 100-MMA)
  • High yield commodity currencies should do best ZAR, MXN, CLP, BRL
  • Peaceful resolution in Ukraine could see speedy rouble rise
Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

