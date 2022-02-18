0 minute read
BUZZ A record FTSE is likely soon, good news for commodity currencies
- UK's FTSE is on course for a record high and probably soon
- FTSE recently broke key techs that drove 3 prior rallies between 25-32%
- Record peak is only 4% above FTSE's current level
- Mining and oil stocks have a big influence on FTSE
- Commodity boom will favour FTSE that's lagged other stock market rallies
- Large AUD short is at risk
- Imminent USD/CAD sell signal (21-MMA to drop below 100-MMA)
- High yield commodity currencies should do best ZAR, MXN, CLP, BRL
- Peaceful resolution in Ukraine could see speedy rouble rise
Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own
