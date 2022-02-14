BUZZ Russian stocks pare losses after Lavrov proposes to continue diplomatic work

** Russian stocks pared some of their losses in afternoon trade after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov proposed the country continue diplomatic work

** Lavrov suggested to President Vladimir Putin that Moscow continue along the diplomatic path in its efforts to extract security guarantees from the West, as tensions soar over Ukraine read more

** Russia's dollar-denominated RTS share index (.IRTS) was down 1% as of 1311 GMT, while the rouble-based MOEX index (.IMOEX) was 0.7% lower

** Earlier, RTS index slipped as much as 5.4% and MOEX was down 4% at some point on renewed fears Russia could invade Ukraine

** RTS index is down by about 26% since its late-October high

Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka

