BUZZ Shares of Zip Co fall, Citi says interim loss bigger than expected

** Citigroup says Zip Co's (Z1P.AX) first-half estimate for a cash EBITDA loss of A$108 mln ($77.71 mln) materially bigger than its estimate of A$38 mln

** Shares of Zip down as much as 8% to A$2.180, lowest since April 2020

** Zip Co on Monday forecast a bigger half-year loss than analysts' expectation, citing lower consumer spending in the United States as fiscal stimulus money dries up. read more

** Citi says the miss in estimates was primarily driven by higher-than-expected net bad debts, which were at 2.6% of transaction volumes for the first half ended Dec. 31, and cash operational expenditure

** We see the increased focus on core markets as a positive, however we do see potential for these measures (cost reductions and risk settings) to negatively impact top line growth - Citi

** Four of 10 analysts rate the stock 'buy', four rate it 'hold' and two 'sell', their median PT is A$6.57 - Refinitiv Eikon

** Z1P down ~45.3% this year, as of last close

($1 = 1.3899 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru;

