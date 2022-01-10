BUZZ Shimao Group set for best day on report of putting all property projects on sale

** Chinese property developer Shimao Group Holdings' (0813.HK) shares soar as much as 25.7% to HK$5.91, biggest daily pct gain since debut in July 2006

** Stock hits highest since Dec. 17, on course to snap two sessions of losses; biggest pct gainer in Hang Seng Composite index tracking properties and construction stocks (.HSCIPC)

** Shimao has put all its projects on sale, local media reported, as Chinese property developers face mounting pressure to negotiate with their creditors to ease a liquidity squeeze in a sector that is threatening to push more firms into default read more

** Company has struck a deal with a Chinese state-owned firm to sell its Shimao International Plaza Shanghai for over 10 bln yuan - report

** Daiwa downgrades Shimao's shares to "hold" from "buy", cuts PT to HK$5.20 from HK$20, saying the company will find itself in a "vicious cycle of liquidity issues" given the recent negative news, even though Shimao said it is not in debt servicing default

** Company's property services unit Shimao Services (0873.HK) jumps 14%

** Hang Seng Mainland Properties index (.HSMPI) soars 3.8% and (.HSCIPC) surges 1.9%, while the Hang Seng index (.HSI) rises 1%

Reporting by Donny Kwok

