BUZZ Siltronic sinks as German approval of sale to GlobalWafers still outstanding
** Siltronic shares drop 8.3%, set for worst day in almost two years, as the German chipmaker's sale to GlobalWafers is in a limbo over outstanding German approval
** The German company said on Friday Germany's approval of Siltronic's sale to Taiwan's GlobalWafers (6488.TWO), a key requirement for the deal, is still outstanding less than three weeks before a deadline expires read more
** "Probability the offer might fail increases as time gets short," a local trader notes
** Siltronic sits at the bottom of the German small-caps index (.SDAXI)
Reporting by Tristan Chabba
