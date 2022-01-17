BUZZ Siltronic sinks as German approval of sale to GlobalWafers still outstanding

** Siltronic shares drop 8.3%, set for worst day in almost two years, as the German chipmaker's sale to GlobalWafers is in a limbo over outstanding German approval

** The German company said on Friday Germany's approval of Siltronic's sale to Taiwan's GlobalWafers (6488.TWO), a key requirement for the deal, is still outstanding less than three weeks before a deadline expires read more

** "Probability the offer might fail increases as time gets short," a local trader notes

** Siltronic sits at the bottom of the German small-caps index (.SDAXI)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tristan Chabba

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.