BUZZ Tesla charged up after record deliveries, other EV stocks also rise

** Shares of EV maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) jump 9.35% to $1,155.55, set for best day since October

** TSLA reports record Q4 deliveries of 308,600 vehicles, well above analysts' estimates of 263,026 vehicles read more

** Co's Oct-Dec deliveries up ~70% y/y and ~30% higher from record deliveries in Q3

** "Great work by Tesla team worldwide!" - CEO Elon Musk in a tweet

** These delivery numbers are "jaw dropping" given the chip shortage; suggest strong EV demand in 2022, which bodes well for TSLA - brokerage Wedbush

** "We expect TSLA shares to start off strongly, but ultimately 2022 results are most dependent on the pace of capacity expansion," says RBC Capital Markets, raises PT to $1,005 from $950

** TSLA's volume of 0.9 mln units in 2021 is a 10th of Toyota's (7203.T), which ranks it as only the world's 20th largest, indicating TSLA still has a long way to go to grow into its elevated valuation - J.P. Morgan

** China-based EV makers Nio (NIO.N) gains 3.56% at $32.82, while Xpeng falls 3% to $48.8

** Rivian Automotive (RIVN.O) down 0.6% at $103.11 and Lucid Group (LCID.O) gains 2.9% at $39.14

** EV charging cos EVgo (EVGO.O), Volta (VLTA.N), Blink Charging (BLNK.O), ChargePoint (CHPT.N) climb 0.7%-7%

** As of last close, TSLA up ~36% since co last reported quarterly deliveries on Oct. 2

Reporting by Akash Sriram and Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru

