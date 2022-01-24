BUZZ 'The alliance must be consolidated': Renault rises on Exane upgrade ahead of Thursday's EV announcement

** Shares in Renault (RENA.PA) are up close to 3%, among the best performers on Europe's STOXX 600 (.STOXX) index, following a recommendation upgrade and a report on its electric vehicle (EV) plans

** Exane BNP Paribas has upgraded its recommendation on the stock, while Reuters separately reported on Sunday that Renault and its partners Nissan and Mitsubishi (7211.T) plan to triple their EV investments read more

** Sources told Reuters the alliance planned to spend over 20 bln euros ($22.64 bln) on EV development over the next five years, and make compact EVs as cheap as gasoline-fuelled vehicles of similar size by 2025

** The three partners are expected to announce the plan on Thursday

** Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois says Thursday's most important message will be whether Renault-Nissan will revive their alliance and step up synergies, or leave the impression that it is drifting apart

** "I think that's more important than the announcement of how many more billions they will spend on EV, because that's the trend of the industry," he adds

** "The alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi must be consolidated, as Renault alone is too small to cope with the disruption caused by electromobility and autonomous driving," adds Nord/LB's Frank Schwope

** "Renault must urgently try to keep up with electromobility with the billions it is investing," he says

** Nissan closed down 2% while Mitsubishi remained stable at up 0.3%

($1 = 0.8832 euros)

Reporting by Sarah Morland

